The Neighborhood season 5 episode 22 (finale): Opening night

Next week on CBS you’re going to have a chance to see The Neighborhood season 5 episode 22 — otherwise known as the big finale! So what lies ahead here? Well, the title here is “Welcome to the Opening Night,” and it could mark a big milestone for Tina and Gemma.

We do think that this moment is going to bring a lot of comedy to the table, but we also can’t help but remind you that there are also some emotional moments from start to finish. Dave’s father is going to continue to be a part of the story, and we have to imagine that this relationship is going to still be in the process of opening some old wounds.

Want to get a few more details? Then go ahead and check out the full The Neighborhood season 5 episode 22 synopsis below:

“Welcome to the Opening Night” – Calvin pushes Marty to move up the opening of their new business to get a valuable celebrity endorsement from D.L. Hughley, while Dave continues to struggle with the return of his father, Lamar (guest star Kevin Pollak), and Tina and Gemma prepare for the opening of their new school play, on the fifth season finale of THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, May 22 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Will there be a big cliffhanger?

We’re not sure that we would call it a cliffhanger per se, but we do think there is a good chance that there is going to be at least some sort of ending that further sets the table for what the future of the show is going to look like. We know, after all, that a season 7 is coming! Not only that, but it feels fair to assume that this season will look and feel reasonably similar to everything that we have seen so far. We’ve yet to hear of any big, sweeping changes, so let’s just see what comes out of the next few months.

