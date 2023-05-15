Yellowjackets season 2 episode 8 spoilers: Everything gets worse?

Leading up to the arrival of Yellowjackets season 2 episode 8 on Showtime, we’re pleased to have some new details! The title for this hour is “It Chooses,” and that in itself is probably a signal that things are going to get pretty crazy out in the wilderness.

Based on what we’ve seen in the promo, we’re going to see the girls chase something or someone in the wilderness. Meanwhile, in the present Van is battling cancer, Lottie has been having visions, and of course we’ve got questions as to if Shauna can stay out of prison.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more YELLOWJACKETS videos!

Without further ado now, let’s just go ahead and share the Yellowjackets season 2 episode 8 synopsis below:

Shhh, it’s only going to get worse from here. Despite the whole “winter never’s gonna end” thing, the 1996 New Jersey state girls soccer champions decide to start their spring training early with an impromptu cardio session. Callie encounters an old flame, Van proves goalies never say die, most of the adults intentionally commune in the sharing shack, and, Lottie, baby, I hear the blues are calling for tossed salad and scrambled eggs. Mercy!

There are a lot of quirky references in here, especially when it comes to Lottie. “Tossed salad and scrambled eggs” is most likely a reference to the theme song for Frasier — meanwhile, “mercy” could be an abbreviated version of a catch-phrase from Full House. Given that a big part of this show is about nostalgia overall, we really can’t be altogether shocked that they would want to lean in this direction.

Just remember, though, that there are only a couple of episodes left in the season. Whatever happens here is almost sure to carry over moving into the finale. That is, at least for the time being, something we feel fairly confident about.

Related – Check out some more news on Yellowjackets, including other news on the Lottie story

What do you most want to see overall moving into Yellowjackets season 2 episode 8?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







