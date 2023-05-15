Fear the Walking Dead season 8 premiere: Why the time jump?

There were a few things that the Fear the Walking Dead season 8 premiere delivered from the get-go. What’s one of the biggest? Well, let’s just say that we had a time jump of a whopping seven years! This allowed the writers to really push the story forward in a new way, and also establish that a lot of familiar faces have been living at PADRE. Not only that, but many of them have new names and separate goals.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, here is what executive producer Ian Goldberg had to say about what went into jumping the story forward:

Well, there were a few reasons why we started to gravitate in that direction. And I think one of the biggest was we’ve been teasing this place PADRE since season 7, and really slowly unpacking what it is. Finally, in episode 716, through Madison, we realize who they are and what they’re about, but we haven’t yet [seen] what it’s like from the inside.

We felt the best way to understand what it’s like to grow up as a child at PADRE, in a place where you’re kept from your family — where you’re taught not to have connections with other people, certainly not with your parents — was to do it through the perspective of someone who actually grew up there. And the perfect character for that, of course, is Mo, who doesn’t even know that her real name is Mo until this episode. She’s grown up thinking she’s Wren…

Could there be another time jump?

Anything is possible, but we would be surprised. Instead, we think the most interesting thing is to really spend a lot of time in this world with some of these characters. There are a few that we still haven’t seen after the time jump … so why not explore that a little bit further?

Of course, there is also a chance that we are going to see another threat beyond PADRE, but we’ll have to wait and see if that turns out to be the case. With this being the final season, there is potential for some big stuff.

(Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

