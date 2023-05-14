Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 2: June’s next move

As you prepare yourselves to see Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 2 on AMC, what is there to be excited for?

Well, let’s just start things off here by saying that PADRE is going to be a huge part of the story moving forward. It’s another brutal group operating by their own rules in this post-apocalyptic world, but this one is about creating a society geared around efficiency and specific idea for survival. They do not look at emotion — they avoid it.

Is cutting off humanity really the right option, though? This is one of many things that could be put to the test. We anticipate that this final season is going to give you some character-specific stories moving forward, and the next one could especially shine a light on what is going on in regards to June.

Want to learn a little more? Then just check out the full Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 2 synopsis below:

After fleeing PADRE, June’s safety and solitude is threatened by an unwelcomed reunion and a desperate father’s search for his missing daughter.

This is going to be a pretty emotional hour, but we do tend to think that it is going to be building towards something. After all, you can make that case for just about every episode the rest of this season! We’re going to see the story exist on different planes at this point; Fear the Walking Dead can try to live in the moment a little bit, but it can’t forget about everything that it has to wrap up a little bit later on down the road.

(Personally, we hope that there are some surprise guest stars before the show wraps up — there are a lot of people out there and fairly deep bench that could be explored.)

(Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

