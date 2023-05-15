Rabbit Hole season 2: Kiefer Sutherland on renewal process

We’re one week removed now from the Rabbit Hole season 1 finale. With that in mind, where do things currently stand with a season 2?

Suffice it to say, we do think that there is a good chance that the Kiefer Sutherland series could be coming back. However, we are venturing into the great unknown for a minute here. Paramount+ does not release streaming numbers publicly, and often, renewal decisions come back to a combination of a couple of different things. One of the big ones is total viewership; the other is the cost.

Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, here is just some of what Kiefer had to say about the renewal process:

“With the networks, there was a relationship somehow that would get developed pretty quickly and you would know. You would get a sense it would be leaning one way or another, and you would pretty much know as you were finishing up your season what was going to happen … With the streaming services — with Paramount+ and my experience with Netflix, and I have to believe with all of them because I’ve heard this from other actors and writers as well — there’s kind of a wall between the group that makes whatever the programming is and the people that actually program it, and I don’t know why, but Nielsen’s not publishing the ratings for these shows particularly. And so there’s a lot of counting and figuring that’s going on that really you’re not involved with at all. It’s just changed. So it is very odd to not have a sense of where they stand with it.”

Hopefully, we will hear about a firm decision over the course of the next few months. The thing to remember here, though, is that even if the show is renewed for more, the writers’ strike may keep it from filming for a while.

At the moment, the best thing we can do is cross our fingers and hope for good news…

