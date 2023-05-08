Rabbit Hole season 2: Kiefer Sutherland on renewal hopes

Is there going to be a season 2 for Rabbit Hole on Paramount+ at some point down the road? The finale certainly set the stage for one, and we know from watching Kiefer Sutherland thrillers over the years that they often leave you wanting more.

So where do things stand at the moment? Well, nothing is decided, but the actor is very-much intrigued in continuing this story. Speaking to The Wrap about the show’s status right now, here is what he had to say:

We are. We’re planning on it because we’re hopeful people. If this were a network show, at least based on my experience of almost 20 years of doing network shows, we would definitely know if we weren’t going. But the world is different with the streaming services. They get their data differently. They make their decisions based on a lot of different criteria.

So we’re kind of waiting, but we know that the show’s done well. I can feel that walking down the street; people come up, they’re engaged in the show and they talk to me about it. And trust me, I’ve done enough work over the years where you put something out and all you hear crickets. This is not that experience. So I’m very glad about that.

I certainly hope that we’re going to make a second season, because I really love the characters.

Paramount+ may not make a decision on the future here for the next several months and with that, we really need to exercise some patience here. The streaming service would take their time determining the future regardless, but that was before the start of the writers’ strike. How that impacts the renewal cycle here still remains to be seen, but we have to imagine that it is a factor.

What would the story be?

With the sort of topics broached by season 1, we would not be shocked at all if we were to see a major rise in AI or other subjects the next go-around. Everything within this world is both topical and possible, which is what makes it so terrifying.

