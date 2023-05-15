Is Tory Kittles leaving The Equalizer following three seasons? We know that Detective Dante’s future now has questions all around it.

After all, consider what happened close to the end of the episode, as Dante did find himself suspended indefinitely from the job over an internal investigation. While he insists that he did the right thing, he’s basically backed against the wall thanks to protocol — and who knows where things are going to come out on the other side?

The good news we can give for now is that it’s hard to see Kittles leaving the show — even if Dante ended up being fired for good, he could always join Robyn’s team. We do still think that the producers like having him there, though, as a great go-between McCall and the rest of the force. There’s a lot of story to be mined from that. Also, we know that there are a LOT of people out there rooting for this relationship to evolve in a lot of different ways.

We can’t speak to that happening, at least at the moment. What we can say is that Dante is probably going to have a big role still in the finale, and it is hard for the show to be having that happen any other way.

What else happened tonight?

Let’s just say that there were a lot of emotional moments that we saw at the end here, especially when it comes to Robyn, her father, and that car. While we know that this show is action-packed from start to finish a lot of the time, these personal moments matter more so than anything. They are the reason why you keep watching year in and year out.

Also, with a season 4 already greenlit, there are going to be more opportunities to see a lot of great stuff down the road for everyone.

