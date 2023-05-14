The Equalizer season 3 episode 18 (finale) spoilers: Cliffhanger talk

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see The Equalizer season 3 episode 18 arrive — are you ready for it? All signs point to “Eye for an Eye” being an intense, dramatic, and absolutely crazy hour of TV. After all, multiple characters could be in danger, whether it be Dante and Mel, and Delilah is going to have to put some of her recent training to work perhaps sooner than expected.

Oh, and did we mention that Donal Logue is also going to be back? Consider that the icing on the cake.

For a few more specifics on the finale, go ahead and check out the full The Equalizer season 3 episode 18 synopsis below:

“Eye for an Eye” – The team is put into harm’s way when McCall’s former CIA colleague (Ilfenesh Hadera) is found alive and sets her sights on revenge by attempting to abduct Dante, Harry and Mel. Also, Aunt Vi and Delilah must act quickly to de-escalate a hostage situation of their own when a robber targets a bodega, on the third season finale of the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, May 21 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Is there going to be some sort of big cliffhanger at the end here?

Let’s just say that you shouldn’t be surprised if that surfaces! We know that this is a show that loves to deliver its jaw-dropping endings, and we certainly saw one last season. Given that the Queen Latifah drama was actually ordered for a season 3 and season 4 at the same time, that has given the writers a lot of time to think of something.

The real struggle if there is a cliffhanger is not knowing when the show is back. At the moment, there is no clear season 4 premiere date, and there may not be for some time due to the writers’ strike.

(Photo: CBS.)

