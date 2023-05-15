NCIS: Los Angeles series finale: Where is Hetty Lange?

As we get ourselves prepared for the two-part NCIS: Los Angeles series finale event, why not go ahead and ask the big question. Where in the world is Hetty Lange?

We know that Linda Hunt is one of the most important cast members in the history of this show, and from a fan perspective, there’s always going to be a desire to get something more with her. However, that doesn’t mean we are going to have a chance to see it happen!

For most of the season, we do know that the NCIS: Los Angeles producers wanted to incorporate her story again, but it can be challenging for a few different reasons. You have to have the right schedule and beyond just that, Hunt needs to be available to make it happen. Also, it’s important to have a lot of word in advance from the network that the show is wrapping up, and that’s something the producers didn’t really have here.

Based on what we’ve heard so far, the odds of seeing Hunt appear in the flesh during the series finale are low, and clearly the writers are trying to lower expectations for that in advance. Had they known far in advance that this was the final season, would that have changed? Maybe.

For the record, though, we do think that there is at least a chance that we hear Hetty’s voice at some point. This is something we got during the three-part crossover earlier this year, so why wouldn’t we get something similar here? For now, we’re crossing our fingers and hoping for this; after all, it is certainly better than nothing.

