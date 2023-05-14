Ride season 1 episode 9 spoilers: The last before finale

Next week on Ride season 1 episode 9, there is going to be a lot of stuff from start to finish. How could you expect anything less? This is the penultimate episode of the season!

Given where things are in the story right now, it is probably fair to assume that there is going to be a ton of stuff that happens from start to finish. There has to be! Almost everything that you see here is likely to carry over to the finale … and we still don’t know for sure if a season 2 is going to happen. (If it does, the writers’ strike could delay it for a certain amount of time.)

So what is going to happen next week? Well, the title here is “Truths Laid Bare,” and the full Ride season 1 episode 9 synopsis has some more insight:

Valeria finally reveals the secrets of her past, and the truth of Austin’s secrets comes to light, causing Cash to spiral into a dark and dangerous place.

What happens to Cash is clearly going to be one of the big things that matters the most in this episode … and that could be your cliffhanger entering the finale. The thing about secrets within the TV world is that one way or another, they almost always come to light. It’s really just a matter when that actually happens. We’ll just have to wait and see in this instance.

If you do want to see another season…

We tend to think that our advice on the subject is pretty simple: Be sure to watch the show live, and tell your friends to do the same! Given that Yellowstone is such an enormous hit, we do think that Hallmark Channel is going to lean in the direction of bringing the show back. It may just need a little bit more marketing behind it beyond what it currently has at the moment.

