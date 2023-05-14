Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 5/14?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? If you want more of the series, it is hard to blame you! We know that there was a hiatus last week that was unexpected for a number of people out there.

Unfortunately, we have to tell you now that this hiatus is going to continue due to the ongoing strike involving the WGA, Oliver’s late-night series will remain dark and for the time being, there is no apparent end in sight.

This is probably obviously to a lot of people out there, but this a prime example of a series that 100% cannot be done without writers to make everything perfect behind the scenes. Just think about it for a moment — the main segments are carefully scripted, and there are no long interviews that you can claim are off-the-cuff. The only thing with this show that is not scripted are those little video compilations we see here and there in the episode.

We wish we could give you a clear update on when things could change, but there are some people out there who have predicted that this will be an especially long strike. It has been close to two weeks now, and there has been little discussion or movement involving the writers and the AMPTP, the governing body behind many streaming services and networks. We do think that what the writers are eager to get back to work, but they need to have the compensation that they deserve.

Is there a chance that Oliver will address the strike when he returns to work? It is possible, but as we know, this show does not like to spend too long in the past. Odds are, you will hear a bit about it briefly in the first episode, but then the show goes on to focus on a number of other topics.

