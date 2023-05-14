Yellowjackets season 2 episode 8: How can Van stay alive?

As we try to get prepare for Yellowjackets season 2 episode 8 on Showtime, there is absolutely a lot to think about with Van. We just learned that the character has terminal cancer, and could be dead within a few months.

However, does that really have to be the case? This is where we think that this show can be a little bit complicated. After all, the very thing that could bring Van another chance at life could very well be the thing that awakens her deepest traumas.

We could argue with everyone all day as to whether or not Yellowjackets is supernatural. There is clearly some evidence of it, but it is also the Scooby-Doo phenomenon where at the end of the day, there could be a human under the metaphorical mask. There could be explanations to everything.

Yet, it’s hard to argue against the idea that Lottie’s visions returned after Natalie turned up. Meanwhile, Shauna’s violent tendencies have been re-awakened and Taissa is sleepwalking again. Could the group being together again be the thing that cures Van’s cancer? There’s an easy case to be made for it, but there’s even something ironic with that. For so many characters in the wilderness, they were placed in a spot where sacrifice and death were necessary. However, Van just can’t die. There were so many reasons why she could in the past and yet, it never happened. She could live again.

If that happens and Van’s cancer is cured, you can say that this is the biggest evidence out there for supernatural forces at work within this show. Is the wilderness really that powerful? We may not learn in episode 8, but we certainly could find out more before the end of the season.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

