Succession season 4 episode 9 spoilers: ‘Church and State’

Are you ready to see Succession season 4 episode 9 on The CW next week? There is a lot to be excited about here!

Yet, this is probably the time of the season where you wish that there was a time machine to go back into the past. After all, “Church and State” is the final episode before the series finale, which we know already is going to be a 90-minute spectacular with a lot of resolution promised.

So what is coming before that? Well, let’s just say that we are finally going to see Logan Roy’s funeral. That should be a pretty good reminder of how much of the story this season is being compressed into a pretty short period of time.

To get a few more details now, go ahead and check out the Succession season 4 episode 9 synopsis below:

As the family girds themselves for an emotional funeral, Kendall finds himself at odds with Rava… and inopportune news from Jess. Later, Shiv tries to reposition herself within a new political landscape, as Kendall rallies supporters to his side.

Of course, this episode should prove to be the perfect intersection of everything personal and professional for some of these characters … which makes sense, the more that you think about it. Funerals can be a time to get closure, but that’s complicated for the Roy siblings. Their affection towards their father was always complicated. The only person who we think could start to move forward on some level here is Roman, and that is mostly due to the fact that he’s struggled to grieve for a while. This could get his mindset a bit more stable for whatever the end of this story proves to be.

