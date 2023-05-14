All American: Homecoming season 3 renewal: Why no news?

Why have we not heard anything at the moment regarding an All American: Homecoming season 3 renewal? We know that these questions are out there. Also, we understand them! It is so easy to want more of this series, and equally easy to be confused by the total lack of information at present.

Yet, the more you dig into this, the more you may understand why The CW is having a harder time deciding on the All American spin-off than some other shows that they have — and that there are a number of reasons for it.

So where should we start here? Well, the most natural place is noting that the folks at the network have a new parent company this year in Nexstar, and they have shown already a willingness to cut a number of shows. They renewed the flagship series, but that also generated more ratings. The biggest benefit to keep Homecoming down is a lucrative streaming deal, but there is still no guarantee that it will be enough. We know that they are trying to reduce costs as much as possible, but the fact that they haven’t decided on a season 3 here is at least one sign of some potentially positive news.

We’d love to sit here and say that the season 2 cliffhanger is somehow influencing this decision, but it’s probably not. Networks have already shown over time that they can be pretty ruthless about renewing and canceling shows, even if we wish that this was not the case.

When will we learn the truth?

At some point over the coming days! This is not something that the network is going to draw out, as they have a schedule to finalize for the 2023-24 TV season.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

