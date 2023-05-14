The Winchesters season 2: Why Jensen Ackles wants more

There is a good chance that at this point, you have heard the news about The Winchesters — there will not be a season 2 on The CW. Could there be another season elsewhere? That is the thing everyone is currently trying to figure out.

We don’t think it could come as some massive surprise that there is a pretty good case to be made for more, mostly because Supernatural has about as extensive a lore and history as any show out there. Also, the season 1 finale 100% opened the door for a lot of other stories to come into play. It’s now mostly a question of whether or not another network or streaming service steps up to the place.

In an interview piece with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Jensen Ackles (who also appeared in the finale) noted that there was a five-season plan for The Winchesters, which was actually also the case for the original show way back when. (We should note, though, that it ended up going a good decade longer than that.) He also explained what they were thinking of for a potential season 2:

“We were talking not only about story and where we wanted to take our cast, we were talking about who we were going to bring back from the mothership … We were putting together a lot of tricks to keep up our sleeve and keep it exciting, not just for the new fans but for the returning fans as well.”

So where could the show go?

Netflix has a rich history of streaming Supernatural, but HBO Max (or Max, as it will soon be called) shares a parent company with the studio behind the show in Warner Bros. TV. These feel like the most tangible possibilities, but Max especially feels the most tantalizing because Warner Bros. Discovery seems so eager to work with existing IP these days. We’ll just have to see what happens.

