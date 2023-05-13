The Winchesters season 2: Jensen Ackles ‘hopeful’ for future

Even though The Winchesters was canceled at The CW, this doesn’t mean the story is over. As a matter of fact, let’s just say that executive producer Jensen Ackles is still feeling fairly positive that something more will be coming down the line.

Do you want to know a little bit more about where he stands at present? Well, in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly all about this very subject, let’s just say that the former Supernatural star makes some of his thoughts pretty darn clear:

“I do feel hopeful and I don’t know whether that’s just the optimistic side of me, which I didn’t know existed in this capacity … I’ve been moving more toward a curmudgeon, more toward what we all thought Dean Winchester would dive into when he got older. That’s just the Dean in me. But I do have this crazy optimism for this show and I think it largely resides in the energy that we found on set with this cast and this crew. That crazy optimism is one of the reasons why this show made it on air in the first place, and I think it’s one of the several reasons why the show should continue somewhere.”

So where could such a continuation happen? We’ve already staked our claim that the Max streaming service (or, what is currently known as HBO Max) is going to be the most appealing venue given the studio ties and potential to tell even darker stories. The great thing about the way that season 1 concluded is that you basically opened up the sandbox and allowed for a completely different universe. It’s a chance for Dean, on some level, to look at a different story involving his parents — or, a version of them anyway. There is so much imagination still at the heart of the show.

The next few weeks are going to be pretty important. With that in mind, remember that #SaveTheWinchesters is what you are going to want to use to have your voice ultimately heard.

Do you feel pretty hopeful that The Winchesters season 2 could be coming down the road?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stay tuned for other updates.

(Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







