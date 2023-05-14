Big Brother 25: Should it be an all-star season?

As we prepare ourselves for the arrival of Big Brother 25 on CBS this summer, it feels right that we spend a moment on the inevitable question. Are we going to be seeing some sort of all-star season?

There are arguments to be made for it, notably that 25 is a huge milestone and it feels like the right time to celebrate. However, we also must remember that the show had an all-star season just three years ago; it wasn’t a particularly great season, but it was an all-star one nonetheless. Just as is the case every year, social-media is running amok with various stories and possibilities for what the producers may be planning.

Our advice, for now, is the same as it has been for a while: Exercise some patience. Truthfully, CBS has no real reason to announce anything here, and they have a casting pool of new people that they could choose from. Could they do that and also cast some returnees? Sure, as we have seen that before.

If we had it our way, of course we’d lean in the direction of all-newbies. It may be a controversial thing to say, but in the modern social-media era we just don’t think returnee seasons are that great. That’s especially the case when a lot of the players likely know each other. The only real exception we’d say is Survivor: Winners at War, which was a really great mixture of people who had a single thing in common that leveled the playing field. Returning players often create high expectations, but don’t always live up to them — people are often too self-aware. Pairing newbies with returnees is often worse. Sure, it worked on Big Brother 14, but that season had Dan, Britney Haynes, and Janelle. It’s hard to live up to that on any other season.

We’re sure we’ll get an official announcement a couple of weeks before the Big Brother 25 premiere, but we think that this is a case of “be careful what you wish for” in so many ways.

