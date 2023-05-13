Succession season 4 episode 8: Will we get election results?

We know entering tomorrow night’s Succession season 4 episode 8 that there is one big thing at the center of the story: The election. By the end of the story, we will learn whether Jimenez, Mencken, or Connor Roy ends up being the President … right?

Well, this is where things start to get a little more interesting, and the questions linger about how much the show wants to wrap up this particular story.

From our vantage point, it is probably worthwhile that the producers at the very least consider giving us a certain element of closure here. Why wouldn’t they? This is an opportunity to share a few truths that could pay off in the remaining episodes. We imagine that it is possible that we get a prolonged decision that goes on for days, but we’re not sure that this makes for compelling television.

So who is the favorite to win? Right now, definitely not Connor. It feels like a two-person race, but what could make things a little bit more interesting here is in the event he plays spoiler or garners enough votes to actually win a couple of states. We don’t think that Jesse Armstrong is going to make things so absurd where Connor wins out of nowhere, but we would not be surprised if we get a few surprises in here. Connor’s story will likely have some payoff, though, largely because it is something that the show has spent a lot of time on.

On the other side of the election…

There are a few different things that need to be decided. One of the big ones is the funeral for Logan Roy. Another, meanwhile, is simply working to establish the future of Waystar Royco as a company. That is not 100% figured out as of yet.

Do you think we are going to be getting election results over Succession season 4 episode 8?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

