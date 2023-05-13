Only Murders in the Building season 3 premiere date: Still August?

Should you still expect Only Murders in the Building season 3 to premiere in August — or, has that been changed by the writers’ strike? If you are out there wondering about this, absolutely we understand.

After all, consider the writers’ strike that has enormously impacted the entirety of the entertainment business. There is always a chance that it could play a role here, right?

Well, let’s just say that this situation is complicated. Technically, Hulu has never even announced that the Steve Martin – Martin Short – Selena Gomez hit will be back on August 8, though there is a ton of evidence pointing in that direction. Filming is already complete on the season so in that sense, you can argue that it is theoretically possible for the show to meet that date.

However, some of it could be tied to whether or not the post-production team is able to edit the episodes as-is without any ADR changes or rewrites. This is why we can’t sit here and say with confidence the show will be back on time; if it is not, it may be for the best. We’ve already seen executive producer John Hoffman out on the WGA picket lines, and the most important thing right now is that writers fight for the future that so many of them deserve. Without great writing, we wouldn’t even have this show!

We know that season 3 of Only Murders in the Building has been set up as rather huge, with both Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep set for significant roles. There’s also a lot of story to fill in, given that there was that huge time jump at the end of season 2 that may have put Charles, Oliver, and Mabel in different places of their lives. We’re always down for exploring a little bit of personal backstory…

