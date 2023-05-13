Magnum PI season 5 episode 11: Why is NBC waiting until 2024?

Why is NBC making us wait until 2024 to see Magnum PI season 5 episode 11? The news took a lot of us by surprise (us included) when it was first announced, and it’s put so many of us in a spot where we are both reeling and/or hoping to get more information. What is the network trying to do here? Couldn’t they have aired the rest of season 5 in the fall, and then given us the first part of a potential season 6 in early 2024? That would’ve been great, but that is not what we’re getting at present.

(With this being said, we do still think that there’s a good chance at a season 6, and this scheduling decision does not impact renewal odds.)

For now, we thought it would be useful to give four reasons as to why NBC has made this choice — and even more could come out in due time.

1. The show performed well in that Sunday timeslot – How well? Let’s just say that season 5 generated significantly better ratings that what we saw in that same spot in 2022 in terms of total viewers, the 18-49 demographic, and social-media impressions. NBC is happy with that and doesn’t want to move the show elsewhere.

2. They want to try some other things in the fall – There are some other shows that the network is going to toy around with, ones that they assume probably need some strong lead-ins more than Magnum PI does. If they aired some of these shows on Sunday nights in the winter or spring, they would probably flop.

3. It is a contingency plan – We do think NBC has given themselves an out to air the show sooner if the writers’ strike is prolonged or something does not perform well. For the time being, though, they’re sticking with what worked already.

4. There weren’t desirable timeslots elsewhere – Think about it like this. NBC may not have wanted the show to air at 10:00 p.m. Eastern on Monday or Tuesday, since it caters more to a family audience. Meanwhile, their Friday lineup consists of unscripted programming and they seem committed to doing two-hour blocks of Dateline.

Why do you think we are left waiting until 2024 to see Magnum PI season 5 episode 11?

(Photo: NBC.)

