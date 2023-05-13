Silo season 1: How many episodes are there on Apple TV+?

If you have yet to start watching Silo season 1 over on Apple TV+, what are you waiting for? The adaptation may be the most promising new show of the spring, as it creates a new, immersive world that feels somewhat personal and dystopian all at once.

If you are creating a new program for today’s instant-gratification audience, one of the things that you are looking for is a pitch that can be laid out in just a sentence. The pitch for Silo is simply this: What happens when a group of people are trapped inside an underground compound for their entire lives, believing that the outside world will kill them? It’s the basis of the show that then spirals out of control in the weeks that follow.

We do tend to think that a show like this has so much potential create new mysteries and interesting characters over time and for now, we’re just grateful that there is plenty of time left to explore them this season. We are living in a world where premium-cable and streaming shows are getting progressively shorter and yet, Silo is holding firm to ten episodes. Ten years ago, maybe this would be thought of as a pretty short order. However, this is more episodes than The Last of Us, Yellowjackets season 2, or the upcoming second season of House of the Dragon. We are going to have seven more opportunities to dive into the world.

Are we going to learn the truth about Holston or Allison this season? It’s possible, but it also certainly feels like this is a show that could go on for a rather lengthy period of time.

What do you think we are going to see across the remainder of Silo season 1?

