Survivor 44 episode 12: Who are the top contenders?

As we get ourselves prepared to see Survivor 44 episode 12 on CBS this Wednesday, why not discuss the top players for a moment? Who is the most likely to win?

We’ve already gone on the record in saying that there are only two people who feel like they have a legitimate case to win out of the remaining players, so why is that? This feels like as good a time as any to try and map some of that out. We’re basing this on gameplay, for sure, but also the story of the season so far. At the end of the day, we do tend to think that matters!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Survivor coverage!

6. Jaime – Most of her edit has been about her being oblivious and/or wrong about things, but she makes for great TV most of the time.

5. Lauren – Meanwhile, she just hasn’t had much of an edit at all outside of her advantage — here is your reminder that this is one of the weirdest seasons in a long time from an editing point of view.

4. Heidi – She’s got a claim to finding advantages and being willing to make tough decisions, but there’s a real disconnect when it comes to how others in the game perceive her.

3. Carson – Clearly, he is thought of as a dangerous player, and he’s likely to win puzzle competitions down the road. If he makes it to final three, he likely wins … but can he make it there?

2. Yam Yam – This is where things get more complicated. He’s got an incredible social game, but does he have any major, signature moves? His best jury argument right now is that he’s avoided being voted out despite being a target.

1. Carolyn – She’s played the best overall game and leveraged her power well. Even though she didn’t have to play her idol for Carson, it did show the jury that she’s capable of finding advantages and keeping them secret. Her only issue is whether too much of her game has been behind the scenes.

Related – Learn more entering next week’s Survivor episode right now

Who do you think is the most likely to win as we prepare for Survivor 44 episode 12?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, come back for even more updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







