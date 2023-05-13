The Blacklist season 10: Who is Congressman Hudson?

As we prepare to see tomorrow night’s The Blacklist season 10 episode 12, why not dive a little further into Congressman Hudson?

Let’s start off here with, at least, what feels to me the most important question as of right now. Who is this character exactly? Well, it seems as though they are a significant new adversary to Reddington and the Task Force, but we’ll have to wait and see just how significant he is.

Here is at least (some) of what we can say right now. It seems as though this is someone who still start digging into the Task Force during this weekend’s “Dr. Michael Abani.” From there, though, they could attempt to level up their attempts to sabotage the Task Force through some other means. That includes getting some powerful allies on board, which they will attempt to do over the course of episode 13. They’ve at least got a story for two episodes and potentially longer.

Here is the big issue we’ve got with Hudson as a character right now — why should we fear him? Think about some of the powerful political foes that we have seen on this show over the years, one that eventually even included President Robert Diaz. What makes Hudson so dangerous? Panabaker is on the Task Force’s side, and she’s a Senator! Reddington also has a lot of politicians still on his side without us as viewers probably being award of it.

Nonetheless, we’ll see where this story goes, and it could at least be worth watching out for over the next few weeks. Remember that it does appear (at least for now) that season 10 is going to be airing through the summer, so there are no major interruptions ahead.

What do you think we will see from Congressman Hudson over The Blacklist season 10 this weekend?

