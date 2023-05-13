Fire Country season 1 episode 21: Did Bode fail his drug test?

Well, we knew that things were going to get pretty crazy on Fire Country season 1 episode 21 — how could they not? We are so close to the finale and by virtue of that, this is where almost everything hits the fan.

Also, we now have more evidence that Bode is going to be in big trouble when it comes to getting parole, and all thanks to a drug test. Did he really fail it? Well, at the very least the show wants you to believe that at the moment.

If there is one person who you can say is responsible for all of this at the moment, isn’t it Sleeper? He vowed revenge after what happened last week, and we tend to think that there is some manipulation here. Given everything that Max Thieriot’s character has gone through, why would he do something that he knows would ruin his chances of freedom?

Through the upcoming finale, we are starting to think that we are going to be seeing a lot of different things happening at the same time. We know that Bode has spent a lot of his time this season working to help other people in order to earn his freedom, but at the same time, we also think now that there are going to be people ready and willing to help Bode. One of them has to be Gabriela, right?

Speaking of Bode and Gabriela…

What did you think about that rain kiss scene? This is probably the sort of thing that gives you a lot of hope for the future, just like there were a lot of other scenes that made it seem like everyone is preparing for Bode to be a part of normal society again. However, is that really going to be the case? We can’t shake the feeling that something is going to happen…

If nothing else, you gotta give the Fire Country team a lot of credit for giving you a pretty awesome episode that sets the stage for the finale in a BIG way. Who knows what will be coming in that, let alone season 2?

