The Great season 4: Is it renewed, canceled at Hulu?

Following today’s big season 3 launch at Hulu, is there still a chance at The Great season 4 coming down the road? Or, should we accept now that this is the end for the Elle Fanning series?

First and foremost, we should note that if the show moves forward, there are obviously going to be some things about it that are different. We don’t want to spoil a ton here but if you watched the third season, you know already that at least one big-time player is gone from the cast. However, simultaneously you may be aware that there is a lot more story that could be told, and we are excited with some of the stories that could come about as a result of that.

Unfortunately, Hulu has yet to confirm anything in regards to The Great season 4. We are still optimistic, but optimism is not some guarantee that it will 100% happen. We do not think that the streaming service is going to rush a decision here for a number of reasons, with the biggest one being that they will want to see a lot of extended viewing numbers for the weeks and months ahead. A lot of companies are also being extremely cost-conscious these days, and that is making it harder for a number of shows to come back for more. We obviously hope that this is not the case here, but it is definitely something that you have to be aware of in advance.

Also, remember that with the writers’ strike currently happening, there is also currently less pressure to give a green light to another season right away. After all, it will be some time before scripts can even be written, and that is another thing that absolutely does have to be considered.

(Photo: Hulu.)

