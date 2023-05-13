Fire Country season 1 episode 21: Is Manny leaving Three Rock?

Tonight, Fire Country season 1 episode 21 arrived on CBS, and of course carried with it many questions: There was the issue of whether Bode was going to screw up his future parole, and then, you had to wonder if Manny would leave Three Rock for Nozzle, that private firefighting crew that Faye had approached him with in the past.

There were some reasons to think that Kevin Alejandro’s character would consider it. Take, for starters, the romantic entanglement he’d gotten himself into with Faye, and then also all of the other big promises that she was making. Because Nozzle is private, you have the chance of better equipment and supposedly some great benefits. However, we’ve also seen enough of these shows over the years to know that a lot of these offers are never quite what they seem. We wanted Manny to go into everything with eyes wide open.

Yet, this episode did certainly create a lot of uncertainty, didn’t it? In the end, though, we don’t think you need to worry that much about Manny saying goodbye. The truth about Nozzle and Faye was brought to light throughout this, and we don’t think that Manny will be going anywhere. That’s important given that he serves as such an important bridge to a lot of different characters. Also, this show is still new! We don’t want to lose any major characters if we can help it, so let’s try to have the rest of the ensemble around for as long possible.

Could something happen in the finale to cause Manny to leave? In theory sure, but in all honestly, we just have a hard time seeing it. We tend to think instead that the final episode of the season is going to be a little bit more geared around Bode and his future.

