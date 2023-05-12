Big Sky, Alaska Daily, The Company You Keep canceled at ABC

For those who were hoping to see more of Big Sky, Alaska Daily, or The Company You Keep, we have bad news across the board.

Tonight, ABC opted to cancel all three of these dramas, which was both surprising and/or expected depending on where you go. With Alaska Daily, you had a show with a lot of promise thanks to the presence of leading lady Hilary Swank. Meanwhile, The Company You Keep was the first show for Milo Ventimiglia following the success of This Is Us. Neither show made a huge impact in terms of live ratings, and clearly the network didn’t see enough potential to keep them going.

We should also note here that the decision to pick up 9-1-1 for a season 7 following its time on Fox was also probably a factor, since it meant one fewer timeslot.

The end of Big Sky is probably the biggest shock given that season 3 creatively was pretty exceptional, and the addition of both Jensen Ackles and Reba McEntire each meant a lot to the story. While Reba’s arc was wrapped up at the end of season 3, there was a chance that Jensen could have still been present there for at least a little while longer.

With these cancellations in mind…

The only ABC drama really awaiting word on its future is The Rookie: Feds, and we do think the odds of it getting more have gone up significantly now. It being a part of a franchise does help it given the crossover potential, and it is also a show that has posted some significantly better ratings once you factor in DVR viewings. (Hulu streams count, as well, but that info is not as available publicly.)

Odds are, we are going to get more of ABC’s long-term plans over the coming days, and that may include an official fall schedule release.

(Photo: ABC.)

