SWAT season 6 episode 22 (finale) spoilers: About ‘Legacy’

Next week on CBS you are going to have a chance to see SWAT season 6 episode 22 — otherwise known as the big finale. This is going to be bold, chaotic, shocking, and a whole lot more. Doesn’t it have to be, all things considered? This is the final episode of the season! Whatever happens here is going to carry over directly into the finale.

Let’s just be grateful at this point that we are not looking at this as the series finale. CBS did an about-face on the Shemar Moore series earlier this year, deciding to bring it back for a 13-episode seventh and final season. That is going to be helpful, given that there is a good chance that the finale ends with some sort of cliffhanger.

So what else can we do to set the stage for this upcoming episode? Well, let’s just share the full SWAT season 6 episode 22 synopsis below:

“Legacy” – The team works with the DEA and their iron-jawed leader, Mack Boyle (guest star Timothy Hutton), to stop a ruthless cartel boss waging war on the streets of Los Angeles as he exacts revenge on those who killed his son, on part two of the sixth season finale of S.W.A.T., Friday, May 19 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

How long will we be waiting for a season 7?

At the moment, that remains the great unknown thanks to the writers’ strike. It goes without saying that we’d like to have the show back sooner rather than later, but we know well-enough already that nothing is confirmed in terms of a specific date. There is a possibility that the writers’ strike could mean that the show is not back in September or early October, so we would advise you to be aware of this far in advance.

Related – Get more news on the surprise SWAT renewal

What do you most want to see moving into SWAT season 6 episode 22?

How do you think the finale is going to wrap up? Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for more.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







