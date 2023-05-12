Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4 not on NBC fall schedule

NBC has officially unveiled their fall 2023 TV schedule, and it may raise some questions for fans of Law & Order: Organized Crime. After all, the Christopher Meloni series has not been included for the time being, even though the other two shows in the franchise are.

So what’s going on here? Well, it’s actually not as complicated as it may seem, and there are two different reasons for it.

There is no season 4 showrunner yet – Beyond just being a new vehicle at present for Elliot Stabler, the thing that is perhaps most notable for Law & Order: Organized Crime is the total lack of consistency behind the scenes. There has been SO much creative turnover. Hopefully we will learn about a new showrunner soon, but all of this is complicated further by the fact that the writers’ strike is currently underway … and it does not appear as though there is a specific end in sight to this.

There are only 13 episodes – The plan for season 4 is apparently a little more concentrated than what we’ve seen as of late and honestly, we consider that a good thing. The past couple of seasons have been a little scattershot, and we do think that this one in particular benefits from more focus and serialized stories. We’ll have to wait and see just what the story looks like, but we do figure it opens the door for Meloni and other cast members to appear elsewhere within the franchise.

For the time being, though, remember that there is one more episode still to come for Law & Order: Organized Crime — and it is the epic finale and crossover with SVU. Is this where we are going to get some long-awaited Benson / Stabler moments? Let’s just say that this would be ideal.

(Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

