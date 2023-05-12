Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? If you are ready to check out season 1 episode 21, it’s pretty darn tough to blame you!

Now, here is where we can start to dive head-first into the good stuff that we’re more than happy to share. First and foremost, you will see Max Thieriot and the rest of the cast back in just a matter of hours with “Backfire.” This is an installment that matters for a multitude of different reasons, with the biggest one being the oh-so-simple fact that the aforementioned actor directed! Sure, he has taken on this role before elsewhere, but this is a chance to see precisely what sort of imprint he’s going to leave on Bode’s story behind the scenes.

Given that this is the last Fire Country before the finale, you shouldn’t be too shocked to learn that a lot of stuff is going to be happening. While Bode’s parole hearing is not here just yet, we are definitely moving in that direction. Below, you can see some other scoop courtesy of the Fire Country season 1 episode 21 synopsis:

“Backfire” – The station 42 and Three Rock crews are called to a backfire started by a private firefighting company to protect a high-end winery but instead threatens to grow out of control, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, May 12 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Episode directed by series star Max Thieriot.

Judging from the promo that we’ve seen for this episode alone, it is fair to wonder whether or not Vince or Sharon is in danger. We’re not too shocked that the writers would at least want us to be nervous to a certain extent in advance.

At this point, we know the sort of drama that Fire Country is capable of delivering. Because of that, we are more or less prepared for anything.

