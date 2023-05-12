The Power season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Prime Video?

Following tonight’s big season 1 finale, can you expect to see The Power season 2 arrive at Prime Video? Or, are we now at the end of the road? We’ll of course talk through all of this within, as there are a lot of exciting things to get into.

First and foremost, though, we should note where things currently stand — and that everything is currently up in the air. The Amazon-owned streaming service can take from weeks to months to determine whether or not to bring shows back, and we wouldn’t be surprised if they choose to do something similar here. The Power had a long and winding road to even get to where it currently is, so we would say that a certain amount of patience could still be required.

The thing that the show does have going for it at the moment is a unique premise — powers upsetting the balance of power. We also do think streamers are actively looking for shows that appeal to younger audiences. Also, Prime Video especially needs shows within this particular demographic.

If there is one thing that the show has working against it, though, it’s the fact that scripted TV is so expensive right now, and it is hard to even know when more episodes would shoot. Streaming services often do cancel things with a shorter leash these days, mostly because they’ve spent a lot on a catalogue already and don’t want to add anything more to it.

If we do get a season 2 down the road … when could we see it?

Realistically, let’s just say that we would probably be waiting for a long time. We have to get on the other side of the writers’ strike first and then after that, you have to worry about shooting, editing, and then adding in post-production. Basically, we are looking at a situation here where it is either late 2023 or early 2024.

