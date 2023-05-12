Heels season 2 spoilers: A look towards the premiere and beyond

This week, it was finally revealed that the Heels season 2 premiere is coming to Starz in late July, and we recognize this is a long wait.

With that being said, we do think the network and the producers are going to make that worthwhile. The latest chapter of the story is going to feature the DWL trying to make a leap forward following the crazy ladder match — however, nothing is going to go according to plan. Jack and Ace could be at odds, Gully is still around, and we are also going to see how new media — and also streaming services — can impact a small business like this.

To get some more details, check out the new season 2 logline below:

Season two begins after a spectacular showing at the South Georgia State Fair, and the Duffy Wrestling League’s popularity is suddenly on the upswing. Hoping to seize the opportunity, Jack and his cohorts prepare for a possible business deal with a new streaming service that may propel them onto a national stage. But the past and its tragedies threaten to upset everything when Ace leaves Duffy and the Dome in his rearview, meanwhile rival promotion Florida Wrestling Dystopia’s vengeful frontman Gully comes calling.

When will we see a trailer?

Odds are, it is either going to be coming at the end of next month or in early July. We hope that will be useful to grabbing more viewers to the show. Heels developed a core audience during its first go-around and yet, it still feels like one of the most under-the-radar hits out there. We’d like nothing more than for it to rise to the next level and become some big-time, undeniable hit. It would certainly go a long way in the event that we get a season 3 down the road. (Of course, nothing has been confirmed on that as of yet.)

