Heels season 2 premiere date revealed, finally, at Starz

We have been waiting for a really long time to get a Heels season 2 premiere date and with that in mind, today we have great news!

According to Entertainment Weekly, the wrestling drama is going to make its way back to Starz starting on Friday, July 28 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern. It has been a substantially long period of time since the first season aired, so why the long wait? Speaking to Entertainment Weekly prior to the writers’ strike, here is what executive producer Mike O’Malley had to say:

We completed production on July 1st of last year. Then we had an extensive post-production period because we had some visual effects. One of the things I love about Starz is how much time and thought they put into everything. We finished post-production in January. There was no issue in terms of the creative. I think there are attending issues with Lionsgate and Starz, who are both in business on this [show], and they’re separating from one another. We didn’t do any rewriting. We didn’t do any reshooting. Starz, they like to launch one or two shows a quarter, and they decided that summertime is the best for this show. There was nothing nefarious, nobody got injured.

If you watched the end of season 1, then you probably know a few things already about where the story currently lies. The first season wrapped with Crystal actually winning the DWL title in the ladder match, one of the most high-profile ones that the league has seen. This came after the fight between Jack and Ace Spade, which turned violent in a very real and non-professional wrestling sort of way.

Our hope is that the long delay has actually helped more viewers discover Heels — given the massive popularity of pro wrestling all over the world, we are still somewhat shocked that this show is not more popular than it currently is.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Heels season 2 over at Starz?

