Yellowjackets season 2 episode 7: Shauna attacks Lottie!

We had a feeling entering Yellowjackets season 2 episode 7 that there would be some huge, jaw-dropping moments, but did you expect that?

Well, let us just start off by saying that we knew entering “Burial” that Shauna was going to be in her grief. After all that she went through, there was a good bit of this that felt inevitable. Even still, her beating Lottie — and then Lottie allowing it — may have left many jaws out there on the floor.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more YELLOWJACKETS videos!

Lottie obviously isn’t going to die — she’s alive in the present — but she seemed to understand that Shauna needed that vessel. She blamed her for her sense of optimism as she welcomed her baby, only to then lose them after the fact. She also has no real way to properly grieve, which is another important thing that cannot be overstated here. Everyone around her is young except for Coach Ben, and he was dealing with his own stuff entering this episode.

The biggest significance of this moment

We do think of it as an early indicator of just what Shauna is capable of, and that’s a really important thing for us to have in mind here as we get further into the final episodes of this season. She is more willing to accept and utilize violence than several other survivors. If you wanted to create some evidence around her as the Antler Queen, we think that this is probably it. Nobody’s going to mess with her after this, right?

Well, you also can’t forget that Lottie still has her own pseudo-supernatural air about her and we don’t foresee that going away, either. All you have to do for evidence there is look where she is at in the present.

Related – Go ahead and get some more news on Yellowjackets, including other insight on the finale

What did you think about that big Shauna – Lottie moment on Yellowjackets season 2 episode 7?

Let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back around for some other great insight down the road.

(Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







