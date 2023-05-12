Station 19 season 6 episode 17: Carina moves back in with Maya!

There are certainly a number of things to be excited for following Station 19 season 6 episode 17, including with Maya and Carina. They have gone through so much over the course of the past several months and now, they are making some serious steps in the right direction. After all, Carina has decided to move back in with her!

As of late, we have seen the character display some hesitancy when it comes to restoring whatever balance there was previously for the two of them. As for the reason why, it was traced very much to the fear that Maya would slide back, or that she would become invisible in the relationship. Yet, Maya deciding to not go for the captaincy at this point was an act of selflessness that really helped to open Carina’s eyes. It showed her where Maya is right now, and that plus a great Ben Warren pep talk steered her in what looks to be the right direction.

Could there be future conflicts for the two? That feels inevitable, just because that’s what happens in life. Yet, we are feeling so much better about their long-term future at this point. We do think we could see some happy moments for them in the finale, which is going to be set largely around the Firefighters’ Ball. This is, of course, where we also remind you that there will be some drama sprinkled in there, as well.

So, in general, we should all come out of this episode breathing a somewhat-larger sigh of relief when it comes to where these two are. If there are other problems coming their way, hopefully they can tackle them together.

