Chicago Fire season 11 episode 21: Will Carver go to jail?

As you prepare to see Chicago Fire season 11 episode 21 on NBC next week, we have to center the conversation about Carver. How can you not, based on the events of this past episode? The guy was arrested and with that, we’ll have to see what the future holds.

Based on the promo for what lies ahead, the questions are serious as to whether or not he’s going to be in prison for a good while. His job may be over, he’ll be dealing with a lot of near-constant stress, and he just has to hope that Firehouse 51 rallies around him.

If nothing else, we can at least say that one person will very much have his back: Stella Kidd. What a journey we’ve gone on to be at this point, right? These two started off with a pretty icy relationship that was tied quite significantly to what they had gone through in the past. There were some serious trust issues and yet, over time, everything started to be turned around. This gets us to where things are right now.

As a viewer, we will also say that Carver has won us over, as well. We’ve come to really appreciate him and the energy he brings to the show. We think that it’s a real challenge more than a decade in to find new dynamics and ways to shake up the show. He’s been pretty useful with that.

Will there be a cliffhanger leading into the finale?

Well, let’s just say that there’s a good chance of that! This is the sort of show that could easily set things up well so that there is some continuity there. It may not be a jaw-dropper, but there could be a cliffhanger here nonetheless.

Related – Be sure to get some more news and insight now regarding the next Chicago Fire episode

What do you think is going to happen with Carver moving into Chicago Fire season 11 episode 21 on NBC?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates down the road.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







