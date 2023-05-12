iCarly season 3 premiere date, new Paramount+ details revealed

Today, Paramount+ gave us a pretty good sense of what the future is going to hold for iCarly season 3, including a premiere date!

So what can you expect? First and foremost, we should note that the Miranda Cosgrove series will return on Thursday, June 1 with the first two episodes. From there, the format will change over to a weekly release. We have seen the streaming service do this before, so none of this should come as any real surprise.

As for what is coming up moving forward, let’s just say that the events of the season 2 finale are going to loom really large. To be specific, let’s just say that Carly and Freddie’s relationship could evolve in some really interesting ways. Check out the synopsis below:

In the highly anticipated new season, adulting continues to be complicated for Carly and her friends. Carly and Freddie struggle to redefine their relationship (#Creddie), Spencer seeks a return to his roots, and Harper’s reunion with an old rival leads to an unexpected outcome.

We would personally describe a big part of what lies ahead as a massive role reversal. Just think about it this way — for a huge part of the original series, we were left to wonder a lot about unrequited feelings that Freddie had for Carly. Now, Carly could be starting to realize her own feelings, but is Freddie going to be there for her at the same time? We do think that something interesting could come from Carly needing to win him over at this point, and this could define at least a good part of the story ahead.

Given that streaming shows always have an uncertain shelf life, we also think it’s pretty important that season 3 takes this subject on. After all, this helps to ensure that we could get some resolution for these two in the event season 3 is the last one.

