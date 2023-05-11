So Help Me Todd season 1 episode 21 (spoilers): The big finale!

Next week on So Help Me Todd season 1 episode 21, you’re going to see some pretty important stuff. The finale is right around the corner!

So what’s going to be at the center of this one? Well, for starters, there is a story coming that feels like the perfect culmination of everything we’ve seen all season. It’s hard to know how else we’re meant to really describe it, all things considered. So much of the story has been about the Margaret – Todd relationship, and we are setting up now to see a huge evolution of that! Todd will have to help Margaret when she is unable to work, and this is going to be a real test of their communication.

Also, for all of you Margaret – Gus fans, let’s just say that there is a pretty awesome moment ahead for the two of them.

Below, you can check out the full So Help Me Todd season 1 episode 21 synopsis with other news on what lies ahead:

“Are You There Todd? It’s Me, Margaret” – When Margaret is too sick to work on the final day of an important negotiation, Todd must step in and act as a proxy while Margaret uses her investigative skills. Also, Margaret and Gus finally share their first kiss, on the first season finale of the CBS Original drama SO HELP ME TODD, Thursday, May 18 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

So what is happening on the other side of this episode?

Well, let’s just remind you that there is a season 2 already confirmed! Not only that, but it will be in the same timeslot on the CBS fall schedule. The only real issue right now is that due to the writers’ strike, we can’t sit here and say that anything is altogether locked in when it comes to a premiere date. We may not know on that for a good while,

