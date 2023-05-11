Yellowjackets season 2 episode 7: ‘Burial’ expectations

Can you believe that in a matter of hours, you are going to have a chance to see Yellowjackets season 2 episode 7 arrive? There is so much to be excited for! This is a story titled “Burial” that will be dark, emotional, and full of just about everything else that you would expect from this show.

Will it also push some stories forward in some meaningful ways? Absolutely, and we tend to think that there are a few different things to keep your eyes peeled for over the course of the hour.

The aftermath of Shauna losing her baby – This is what the title is referring to, and we also tend to think that it’s going to be the focal point of the story. How in the world can it not be? Trauma is never an easy thing to overcome, and you would hope the other Yellowjackets would be there to help her.

However, this is where you have to remember that they are all also very young. They are hardly in the position where they will know how to be responsible.

After the reunion… – For the first time, everyone is together in the present, but what are they going to try and do? We’ve had this theory for a while now that the wilderness is going to be demanding some more sacrifices and with that in mind, this is the primary thing that we’re worried about.

Is Ben going to be okay? – Is the Coach going to take his own life? The synopsis for “Burial” has us concerned and at this point, we’re not sure how many other characters are going to be there to really talk him down. He doesn’t seem to have the love of respect of really anyone in the group.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

