Is Power Book II: Ghost new tonight on Starz? New season 3 scoop

Is Power Book II: Ghost new tonight on Starz? Are we getting set to see so much more action, drama, and perhaps even death?

Well, we know first and foremost here that there are more reasons for suspense with this show than we’ve had in a good while. Just consider what we saw last week! Not only did Davis lose his brother Theo, but we also saw the end of Cooper Saxe. These two deaths are going to loom large when it comes to the future of Method Man’s character, and through the remainder of the season he’ll have to tackle some of that trauma.

Meanwhile, at the same exact time we may also be seeing Tariq try to keep himself afloat while a RICO investigation is going on all around him. This is a pretty tough place for him to be, and it’s not about to get any easier.

Unfortunately, things aren’t going to be altogether easy for us as viewers, as well. There is no new episode airing tonight and at the moment, it does not appear that we are going to be seeing the show back until Friday, May 19. There are two episodes left this season, with the finale currently set for May 26.

This brings us to the next all-important question

Why are we having to wait so long to see anything else from this show? Well, the only answer that we can offer right now is that it’s tied to something that Starz likes to do for a lot of their shows. We tend to get a short hiatus through almost every season that they put out there, and this is no exception.

For the time being, let’s just try to have some measure of confidence that these upcoming episodes are going to prove to be worth the wait. We like to think that they are, and we could even see some big things heading into a season 4.

What are you the most interested in seeing as we move forward into the rest of Power Book II: Ghost season 3?

(Photo: Starz.)

