Ghosts season 3 premiere date hopes at CBS

Following tonight’s big season 2 finale, what can we say when it comes to a specific Ghosts season 3 premiere at CBS? Can we actually say anything at all?

Well, the first order of business here is noting that there IS going to be something more ahead when it comes to the comedy — it has already been renewed! We hardly think that this will come as a shock, given the fact that it has become one of the biggest breakout hits on all of network TV. You can argue that it and Abbott Elementary are really the two shows that are proving, time and time again, that there is still success in this part of the TV world.

Now as for when you are going to actually see more of Ghosts on the air, this is where things do start to get a little bit more complicated. First and foremost, remember here the fact that there is a writers’ strike going on that could dramatically impact production of, of course, the script-writing process. However, it is also worth noting that for now, this show remains a part of the network’s fall schedule and there is no indication that this is going to be changing for the time being.

In a perfect world, you will see the third season at some point in late September or October, depending of course on the writers getting paid what they deserve and the strike ending. Unfortunately, there is a chance that it is later than that and we may not know any more specifics for at least the next few months.

If there is one suggestion that we can give everyone right now, it is simply this: Be patient. We’d love to be able to share something more specific, but these are uncertain times and the industry itself is in the midst of some pretty enormous change.

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Ghosts season 3 premiere date at CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







