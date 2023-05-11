Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 22 (finale): The team-up!

Next week on NBC you’re going to have a chance to see Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 22 — the big finale is here! This is a story that will be different than most, largely because of how it kicks off. This is, in some ways, actually part 2 of a three-part event that begins tonight with Law & Order: Organized Crime.

So what lies ahead throughout this hour? “All Pain is One Malady” is going to be pretty emotional from top to bottom — that is something we know with a certain measure of reassurance. Benson and Stabler are going to have a challenge ahead of them taking on one of the most extreme and difficult cases that they ever have. Meanwhile, Fin and Bruno has their own significant task. Nothing in this episode may be 100% resolved, since the third part will be essential for that.

Still, if you love this franchise, there are plenty of reasons to be excited. The full Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 22 synopsis offers some other insight:

05/18/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : In the search for a revenge-for-hire crime ring, Benson and Stabler combine forces on a case that has now spread globally. Fin and Bruno help a rape victim assaulted a second time. Jet’s plan to hack the dark web backfires and puts the team in danger.

Will there be a season 25?

Just in case you are worried about that at all, let us reassure you that Law & Order: SVU has already been renewed. However, it is important to note here that we could be waiting for a rather long time due to the writers’ strike in order to see it. For the time being, almost everything requires somewhat of a wait-and-see approach. The writers deserve what they are asking for, and we think they deserve from us a little bit of patience as they fight for it.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

