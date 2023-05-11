Law & Order season 22 episode 22 (finale): McCoy’s daughter

As you prepare to see Law & Order season 22 episode 22 on NBC next week, there is a lot to be excited about. It’s the finale! With that in mind, you can anticipate a lot of dramatic twists, but also the presence of someone new in McCoy’s daughter.

This episode is titled “Open Wounds” and from the start, it appears as though we’re going to have an episode packed with a lot of personal drama. How can you separate the job from your own family? That’s not an easy thing to do and as it turns out, that is not the only personal story you are going to see in here. Price is also going to be going through quite a lot due to the defendant in this case.

To get a few more details on what lies ahead, we suggest that you check out the Law & Order season 22 finale synopsis below:

05/18/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : A senator is gunned down at his daughter’s wedding. McCoy pushes for a severe sentence and squares up against a formidable DA – his own daughter. Price aims to stay neutral but can’t help but empathize with the defendant over a shared trauma.

Is there going to be a big cliffhanger at the end of all this?

We wouldn’t be shocked, but we don’t think that the Law & Order franchise is the sort that is going to necessarily prioritize this above all else. We think that their priority first and foremost is just telling a compelling story in the moment.

We do know that a season 23 for this show is coming; however, the premiere date remains to be seen thanks largely to the writers’ strike. Patience may be required here, but the writers are fighting for everything that they deserve.

