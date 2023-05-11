Is Law & Order new tonight once again on NBC? Will it be joined by both SVU and Organized Crime? We’ve come to expect these three shows in tandem, so it makes perfect sense to want something more tonight.

As for whether or not we’re going to get it … let’s just say that here’s where some good news comes into play. All three of these shows are going to be starting up come 8:00 p.m. Eastern, and you will see them in the same order that you’ve come to expect. These are also the penultimate episodes of the season, so be prepared to see them lead into some huge, emotional finales.

Want to learn a little more? Then we suggest taking a gander at the attached synopses…

Law & Order season 22 episode 21, “Appraisal” – 05/11/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : Cosgrove and Shaw suspect an art dealer was murdered but can’t make an arrest until they locate her body. Price and Maroun must go to trial with a circumstantial case and a suspect with unlimited resources. The squad celebrates a birthday.

Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 21, “Bad Things” – 05/11/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Benson and Carisi are baffled when a series of assaults have the same M.O. but different DNA at each crime scene. Muncy believes Elias Olsen has struck again and is determined to prove it.

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 21, “Shadowerk” – 05/04/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : 05/11/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : When DNA from an SVU rape investigation connects to an OCCB unsolved murder, Stabler and Benson uncover a revenge-for-hire scheme on the dark web. While Bell and Jet follow the money trail to expose the website’s anonymous creator, Stabler asks Professor Rollins for help with a key clue.

That final episode is the one you should be most intrigued about right now, since it sets in motion a MAJOR crossover that will carry over to the finale — and hopefully, raise some big questions along the way.

What are you the most excited to see as we prepare for Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, and Law & Order: Organized Crime tonight?

