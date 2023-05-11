Kung Fu canceled at The CW; season 4 not happening

After three seasons of action and fast-paced storytelling, it looks as though there are no plans for a Kung Fu season 4 at The CW.

In a statement today (per TVLine), the folks at the network had the following to say:

“As we reimagine the new CW, we had to make some tough programming decisions … We thank our partners at Warner Bros. and the casts and creative teams of Kung Fu and The Winchesters for all their hard work, creativity and dedication.”

So why was this move made? The simple answer is that last year, the network was purchased by Nexstar Media Group, who have their own ideas and plans for what they want this show to look like. That includes some pretty dramatic and radical transformations across the board to the schedule. Their top priority? Turning the network profitable, which it has struggled to be in recent years. So far, Walker and All American are the only two shows on the schedule confirmed to be coming back for more; The Flash and Riverdale are ending after their current seasons, and there could be some more tough announcements coming. Remember that Gotham Knights, All American: Homecoming, and Superman & Lois are still waiting to figure out their future.

Could a season 4 happen elsewhere?

We’d love to imagine so, especially given that Kung Fu has a loyal audience and brings fantastic representation to the screen. Paramount+ would be an interesting home for it, but we’ve yet to hear anything regarding serious conversations as of yet. The vast majority of shows do not end up being saved following their cancellation; this is just an unfortunate reality that comes as a result of this business.

Of course, there’s nothing wrong with having a little hope — if nothing else, we’d love to see this cast and crew have some other exciting opportunities before too long…

(Photo: The CW.)

