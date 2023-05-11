Titans season 5: Why isn’t it happening at HBO Max?

With today being the series finale, this does feel like the perfect time to raise the question: Why is there no Titans season 5 coming to HBO Max? Why did today have to serve as the series finale?

On paper here, you can easily argue that there was a case for SO much more and we don’t think that a lot of people would argue that. Just think about it like this: We are talking here all about a reasonably popular superhero property and once upon a time, this was a premier launch show for the short-lived DC Universe streaming service. Titans had a really complicated run on television and we suppose that in general, it is a miracle that it made it this far.

The first thing to note is that the decision to end both this show and also Doom Patrol has been a long time coming. This was not something that was decided recently, or by new DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran. They have already confirmed such. In general, it just seems that there was a real decision behind the scenes to end a lot of older DC properties and move forward in a totally new direction. Whether it be the Arrowverse, this show, or even a lot of movies, we are in a time of great transition.

We don’t look at this show having four seasons and no more than that as some sort of abject failure, mostly because a lot of producers and fans would be grateful to have this much content. Four seasons is a lot for some shows these days in an era of rampant cancellation.

Of course, it would have been great if there was more of Titans to dive in and enjoy. With that being said, though, we are happy about this run, and that there was at least a chance to send these characters off.

