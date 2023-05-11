Big Brother Canada season 12: Is it renewed, canceled at Global?

After tonight’s big finale on Global, is there a chance that you could be seeing a Big Brother Canada season 12 next year? Or, is season 11 going to be the end of the show?

We should start here by noting how ambiguous and hard to read this entire situation is, at least for the time being. What’s the reason for that? Well, ratings were not publicly available for this season and beyond that, the decision to replace live feeds with Digital Dailies was panned by most of the fandom.

Of course, that doesn’t mean that viewers did not watch — the majority of the Big Brother Canada audience is casual, and they consist of people who check out the episodes and never watched feeds.

We do think that Global has some time to make a decision here and remember, even if there is no season 12 next year, they could always bring it back down the road. We personally do think the biggest change that they need to make is working to make the feeds similar to the US version and also restore what makes this franchise so great and addictive. Honestly, the majority of the rest of the series is top-tier from the casting to the set design and competitions. Also, doing a paid system for the feeds could help to cut down on one of the other frustrating parts of the show: The obnoxious amount of product placement, which is necessary in its current form.

For the time being, let’s just say to keep your eyes peeled — if there is another season, casting could start for it a little bit later this year. (Even if they opt to do returning players, it never hurts to get a lot of people in the bank.)

