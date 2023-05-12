Big Brother Canada 11 finale: Who won — Claudia, Ty, or Daniel?

Who won Big Brother Canada 11? We know that this is going to be a fascinating finale for a few different reasons.

Basically, if Ty ends up in the final two, we are going to have a true test of how much competition wins matter to this game. This is almost the reverse of what we saw last season with Kevin. Ty is an absolute dominator in those comps, but is that enough? Well, it’s certainly something to think about.

On the flip side, and we’ve said this before, if Ty gets evicted at final three, anyone who takes him out probably wins the game. It such a big metaphorical trophy that someone can have!

We hope that this is a fun finale, and especially since the future beyond it honestly feels pretty darn unclear at this point.

So … what happened?

We don’t think that there was a lot of drama in the last hour — instead, we saw one of the most baffling decisions in recent memory. Claudia won the third part of the final Head of Household and with that, had a chance to control and even win the game. If she had evicted Ty, we 100% think that she would be the winner of the season. She could have slayed the dragon! Yet, she didn’t.

We don’t think that either finalist played an incredible game.

