Big Brother Canada 11 finale preview: Who will win?

Heading into tonight’s Big Brother Canada 11 finale, this does feel like the right time to dive into the all-important question. Who is going to win the show? Daniel, Ty, and Claudia are the only three remaining and just one of them will get the grand prize.

So is there a case to be made for each one of them? Well, we do think it is something well-worth examining for at least a few paragraphs.

Ty – He may be one of the more fascinating finalists in quite some time. On paper, you can say that he’s a slam dunk to win if he makes it there thanks to his competition resume, which is beyond a doubt incredible. However, he’s been accused by Santina of playing “dirty” at times, and we do think the saga of Hope and letter really unhappy vibes around him as a player for a while. He almost quit early on! His social game has had massive peaks and valleys, but he may just be an undeniable champ in the eyes of some just because of his impressive ability to compete under pressure.

Claudia – She’s fascinating in the sense that we could see her beating Daniel hands-down or even Ty, provided she has the right argument. She has won some competitions and did a good job insulating herself with several group of players. She’s been at least a solid strategist and social gamer. Sure, she’s had a huge target in front of her for a lot of the game in Ty, but isn’t that a good strategy? Of course, she’s also tried to target him at times and wasn’t able to do so.

Daniel – If he is at the end, his biggest case is simply if he wins the final HoH and evicts Ty. Otherwise, it’s hard to see it. He’s had a decent social game at times, but has also been accused of being “spineless” by Kuzie and floating to power. We do think he can come up with a compelling speech, but what is his signature move? Ironically, it is probably saving Ty with the Veto in Whodunnit week … when he could’ve been taken out otherwise.

Related – Check out our interview with Anika from last night

Who do you want to see win Big Brother Canada 11?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Global.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







