Is Jake Lockett leaving Chicago Fire following tonight’s new episode, and has his character of Carver been arrested? If you’re wondering, let’s just say that tonight’s episode should make you pretty nervous.

After all, we say the relative newcomer of Firehouse 51 be put in handcuffs at the end of the episode, while Stella Kidd is doing everything she can to try and help him. His future in the firehouse is certainly unclear, just like you would expect given the nature of these charges. Firefighters are counted on to be heroes, and there is certainly more expectations put upon them than almost any other profession out there.

We do think a lot of this episode is going to be about all of this and with that in mind, we wouldn’t 100% rule out anything at the moment.

Now with this all being said, let’s just go ahead and note this: At the moment, there has been zero evidence that Lockett is leaving the game. Are we concerned? Sure. Just remember that it is a pretty standard move within the world of scripted TV to write someone out right before a big finale, and this would be a pretty perfect place to make something like that happen. Also, this show has killed off so many people over the years that we don’t think they would do that. It makes a little more sense for them to navigate in another direction instead.

There are two more episodes left this season, so let’s see what happens in those, shall we? Of course, our hope personally is that learn more about the fate of Lockett when we get around to next week, and this is not something saved solely for the upcoming finale.

Do you think that Jake Lockett could be leaving Chicago Fire and the role of Carver soon?

